you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal falls amid easing fears of trade war escalation

"Gold and silver prices remain volatile ahead of US-China trade talk, strength in dollar index and weakness in euro," said Manoj Kumar Jain of IndiaNivesh Commodities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The gold prices in futures trade dropped on September 30 as fears of an escalation in trade war between US and China eased, pushing the dollar higher.

The yellow metal's October futures traded at Rs 37,520 per 10 gram, down Rs 230 or 0.61 percent on the MCX, at 1215 hours IST.

The prices at MCX tested low of Rs 37,310 on September 27 while, in the international market, it had slipped below $1,500 an ounce.

"Gold and silver prices remain volatile ahead of US-China trade talk, strength in the dollar index and weakness in euro," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities.

Track live gold price here

He further said, if gold prices slip below Rs 37,500, it could again test Rs 37,300-37,100 levels as they are to remain volatile. "Only sustain above Rs 37,800 could give some strength towards Rs 38,050," he added.

At the UN General Assembly, US President Trump expressed optimism related to the trade deal with China. He signalled the deal could take place sooner than people thought. Trade talks will resume from October 10 in Washington. Hence, the dollar rebounded.

December silver futures also declined Rs 678 or 1.49 percent to Rs 44,839 per kg on the MCX at 1215 hours IST.

Silver prices at MCX tested low of Rs 44,655 on September 27 and, in the international market, fell below $17.80 an ounce.

"Silver prices also remain volatile and if it slips below Rs 45,300 levels then it could show further weakness towards Rs 44,800-44,500 levels. Further strength is possible only when prices sustain above Rs 45,800 and in that case it could test Rs 46,300-46,500 again," Jain said.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Commodities #video

