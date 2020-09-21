Gold on track to surpass Rs 65,000; 2 prudent ways one can invest

At a time when the COVID-induced pandemic has set major economies on a contraction mode, the amazing rally of gold has been a subject of keen interest.

Registering a remarkable performance in the first half of 2020, surging by around 25 percent from its March lows, the yellow metal has outperformed several asset classes, by a significantly long margin.

Indian love for the precious metal is well-known, and it will not be a surprise if the majority of Indians indulge in investing in this asset, in physical form during the festive season, despite its skyrocketing prices.

It has already crossed the Rs 50,000 mark and may touch Rs 65,000 per 10 gram by year-end, thanks to the fiscal stimulus from the government and low-interest rates.

Though equity markets have rebounded sharply, the security offered by gold in these testing times has bolstered investor appetite for the yellow metal.

If you wish to park your money in this asset glass to cushion yourself against volatility, let’s see how you can do it prudently.

Avoid Physical Gold

For centuries, investment in gold has majorly been in physical form through jewellery, coins and bars, among others.

This mind-set has not changed much. In reality, investing in physical gold provides a false sense of comfort and doesn’t add any real value to your wealth.

The investment drive is primarily fuelled by the fact that physical gold is a tangible asset that can be worn or displayed. Having said that, there are several latent issues that make a physical investment in gold, non-lucrative.

There are concerns over high making charges and storage costs. Resale value is comparatively low, and purity check is a major area of concern.

Thankfully, there are alternatives available that not only filter these issues but also bring about discipline in gold investment.

Investment Via Sovereign Gold Bonds

Issued by the government at regular intervals, sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) offer an annual interest of 2.5%, paid semi-annually. They have a fixed tenure of eight years, though you can sell them after the lock-in period of 5 years.

If held until maturity, you need not pay any capital gains tax on investment. Also, TDS is not applicable on the interest paid.