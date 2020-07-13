Gold may remain choppy, copper prices to head higher: Kotak Securities

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold may remain choppy, copper prices to head higher: Kotak Securities

The metal pack may trade sideways to higher led by a surge in copper prices as demand optimism, a weak dollar and fundamentals lend support.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ravindra Rao

Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,805/oz after making a modest 0.7 percent gain in the previous week when it tested its highest level since 2011. Gold retreated after failing to break past the $1,830-mark but is holding near the $1,800 level as market players assess the virus situation and its economic and health impact.

Stability in the equity market has kept a check on gold’s upside. But improved risk sentiment and rising virus cases in the US have also pressurized US dollar, lending support to gold.

Close

Global virus cases are rising rapidly, forcing countries to impose restriction and rollback reopening plans. While market players are becoming increasingly nervous about the spike, stability in equity markets shows general optimism that the economic recovery may continue with support from central banks and stimulus measures.

Ravindra Rao
Ravindra Rao
Head - Commodity Research|Kotak Securities

Economic indicators from major economies are also pointing to a pick-up. Amid other factors, gold is supported by increased US-China tensions. ETF outflows also show some profit-taking by investors. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF fell by 0.36 tonne to 1200.458 tonne. This is the second consecutive decline in holdings after they tested the highest level since April 2013.

Gold has come off recent highs and we may need fresh trigger to build the momentum to breach these level. With mixed factors in place, we may see choppy trade during the day, however, buying may be seen at lower levels as rising virus cases and US-China tensions may support price.

Base metals on LME traded sideways to higher in opening trades after clocking sharp gains the previous week. LME copper was up more than 2 percent, trading near multi- month high of $6,570 extending last week’s more than 6.5 percent rally.

Prices are being supported by demand optimism, especially from top consumer China, and increased risk appetite as is evident from gains across global shares.

Recent spate of upbeat data from major economies, including China, has fanned hopes of global recovery, which in turn has fuelled demand optimism for metals.

Prices may also seek support from the weakness in the US Dollar Index but infections and trade tensions with China may cap gains.

Copper prices may seek support from falling inventories at LME warehouses along with worries over supply disruption from top producer Chile amid signs of tightness in physical market.

In Chile, workers at Antofagasta Minerals’s Zaldivar copper mine have voted in favour of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, Reuters reported. The metal pack may trade sideways to higher led by surge in copper prices as demand optimism, a weak dollar and supportive fundamentals lend support.

Copper stocks at LME fell by 25,300 tonne the previous week, while on-warrant stocks fell by 6,200 tonne on July 10 to 88,600, the lowest since January 16.

In case of SHFE, copper stock rose by 23,018 tonnes, gaining for second straight week but remained far below its peak in March. The decline in stocks has led to LME Cash to three month spread flipping into backwardation, signalling tightness in physical market.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.