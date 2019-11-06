Global brokerage view: 11% rally possible in Maruti stock; Titan downgraded to underperform

Indian market is trading in range after the recent surge that pushed the Sensex to a record high of 40,483.

The index is still holding above 40,000 though weighed down by muted global cues, but the Nifty slipped below its crucial support at 11,900.

The hopes of a trade deal have fizzled out for now and with no big triggers lined up, investors should stay cautious in the near-term. The recent rally was led by good Q2 results and in expectation of more reforms.

“Q2 provided a hope that H2 will add more colour to earnings growth, which has been dull in the last five quarters. At the same time, expectation also build-up about likely government measure to provide more stimulus to the economy and equity market with changes in tax structure like income tax, LTCG & DDT,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told Moneycontrol.

“No big event is expected next week other than Q2 results. The market has done well during the recent times, cautious may be required in the short-term.”

We have collated views and recommendations from various global brokerage firms on stocks post- September quarter results or general news flow:

Maruti Suzuki: Overweight| Target Rs 8,205

Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 8,205, which translates to an upside of 11 percent from closing price of Rs 7,385 on November 5.

Suzuki's guidance tends to be lower than Maruti’s guidance. For FY17/18/19, Suzuki guided for 7%, 8% & 6% while Maruti saw double-digit growth, said the note. Going forward, with BS-VI change, volumes could get disrupted in the coming months.

There could be downside risks to estimates but would buy the stock if it corrects on weak Nov/Dec data as sales are at a multi-year low.

CLSA downgraded Titan Company to sell from underperform post- September quarter results and reduced its target price to Rs 1,025 from Rs 1,350 .

The September quarter was a disappointment on almost all fronts. The global investment bank reduced EPS forecasts to 12-16 percent.

The company's Q2FY20 profit grew 1.8 percent at Rs 320.2 crore on the back of subdued growth in the jewellery business, which contributes 80 percent to revenue.