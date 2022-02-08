MARKET NEWS

    Futures Trade | A short sell trade in Hindalco

    Prices of Hindalco are at the resistance level of the rising channel, RSI also at resistance along with 520 being the highest call open interest as per option chain.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    February 08, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers