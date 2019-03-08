App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five financial hacks that every woman in her 30s needs to know

Difficulty in managing money along with a high-pressure working environment, fast-paced social life is what the “Superwoman” in their 30s clearly faces. Having a financial planner, who will help in the investment process, is essential

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Abhijit Bhave

Women in their 30s are professionally settled and have a potentially higher risk-taking ability both with respect to finances and career.

They understand that a well laid financial foundation in their 30s will lead to a secure financial future. The elementary aspect is to have enough savings in a contingency fund of at least six months to provide a cushion against any unexpected events like job loss or medical emergency.

Cautiousness and frugality are in-built qualities possessed by women and this habit should be harnessed to build in a retirement corpus.

Abhijit Bhave
Abhijit Bhave
CEO|Karvy Private Wealth

Compulsory savings for retirement:

Compulsory savings for retirement should be made from the monthly income, by transferring around 20 percent of the income to a separate bank account from where investment could be made.

The general structure of investing through a mutual fund, with higher allocation towards equities, would work well to build a large corpus for retirement as the power of compounding plays its part.

Talking to a financial planner at this stage would help a lot as he or she would chart a written financial plan that can act as the financial roadmap to wealth creation.

Multiple credit cards:

Multiple credit cards are a new norm of the modern woman, which helps in ease of transaction and sometimes unknowingly push them towards a mountain of debt.

It is advisable to possess credit cards that offer various rewards points and cash backs, which subsequently can be redeemed for movie tickets, hotel bookings and flights tickets.

Any unwanted high-interest debt, like a credit card debt, if already accumulated, should be paid off as a priority or should be refinanced with loans at a lower interest rate.

Paying for shopping or dining out or vacations if mostly done through cash/debit card actually helps in limiting unwanted expenses.

Cutting out on at least two dining out plans:

Cutting out on at least two dining out plans in a month may seem like an awful idea, but it can be supplemented by cooking at home or throwing a house party thus bringing down the cost and shoring up savings.

Money saved is money earned and it can be transferred to a liquid mutual fund immediately or used for incremental investment.

Shopping:

Go slow when it comes to shopping for clothes and shoes. Go rational, don’t be an impulsive buyer; buy with a purpose as unutilised items generally fill up the cupboard without a purpose and strain the finances.

Life Insurance and health insurance/investment plans:

Life is unpredictable, but managing finance well isn’t. The importance of life Insurance and health insurance for women in their 30s is an absolute necessity. Empirically it is seen women, in general, live longer than men, which increases the importance of health insurance.

Difficulty in managing money along with a high-pressure working environment, fast-paced social life is what the “Superwoman” in their 30s clearly faces.

To reiterate, the high-cost loans should be paid off, contingency reserve should be built in and protection through insurance is mandatory.

Investment products like mutual funds, equity portfolio management service should be carefully chosen as per the risk profile aided by the financial advisor.

Conclusion:

HWH (health, wealth and happiness) is the most valuable lesson for the superwomen in their 30s. Investing in a regular health care program, investing for the long term to create wealth and living a stress-free life, should be the essence for today’s modern women.

The author is CEO of Karvy Private Wealth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 10:02 am

tags #Market Edge #personal finance #Women's Day 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note ...

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Set to Unveil Proje ...

Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourse ...

International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destination ...

Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, ...

International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's ...

Survey Shows 75% Citizens Happy With Modi Govt's Performance

'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in In ...

Coding for Refugees, Calendar for Farmers: These Indian Women are Usin ...

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

Badla mid movie review: No nail biting scenes in Taapse Pannu and Amit ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day: 5 statements from Bollywood actresses that ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.