App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fear of unknown capping upside; 16 stocks in BSE 500 index hit 52-week highs this week

Lackluster trade is likely to continue in the coming week with just three active trading sessions

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 moved in a tight range but failed to register a breakout and closed 0.24 percent and 0.19 percent lower for the week that ended April 12. But, there was plenty of action in individual stocks.

As many as 16 companies in the S&P BSE 500 index hit their fresh 52-week highs in the week gone by which include names like ICICI Lombard, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Siemens, Merck, Info Edge, Honeywell Automation India, SKF India, Bajaj Finserv, PVR, Kajaria Ceramics, Pidilite Industries etc. among others.

As many as 5 out of the 16 stocks which hit their 52-week highs witnessed profit booking and closed the week on a negative note which includes names like Infosys, The Karnataka Bank, HDFC, SRF, and Bajaj Finance.

KA Market copy

related news

The market witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. After making an intermediate top at 11,761, Nifty faced selling pressure around 11700 while at the same time bulls supported the market at levels 11500-11550.

The index has rallied by over 1000 points from the lows of 10600 recorded on 19 February to the record high of 11761 on 3 April.

After a strong rally, most experts feel that the index is likely to consolidate further till mid-May while the action will shift to specific stocks amid March quarter earnings. The action on the D-Street will be dominated by the election outcome.

"After Nifty's massive pre-poll rally from levels of 10598 to 11761, markets have been consolidating and are likely to remain rangebound at least till the mid of May. It is the fear of the unknown in the form of an unexpected election outcome which is capping the upside for the markets," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities told Moneycontrol.

"The Indian bourses are brewing with speculation but until the results are out there will be some hesitation which will cloud the markets," he said. Technically, 11,550 levels will prove to be a strong support level which if breached can take the markets lower and on the upside if Nifty crosses 11750 then there are chances for the market to attain new highs.

Lackluster trade is likely to continue in the coming week with just three active trading sessions. Markets will remain shut on Wednesday and Friday on account of public holiday.

Technical View

The Nifty index formed a bearish resembling 'hanging man' kind of candlestick pattern on weekly chart which indicates reversal trend, while it made small bullish candlestick pattern on daily scale led by buying in consumption stocks.

The momentum indicator signaled a positive divergence with its weekly RSI 66 odd levels, and MACD continued to trade above its signal-line. The weekly resistance for the index is now seen at 11710 levels while support is placed at 11500 odd levels.

"The equity market is likely to remain volatile going forward on account of general election coupled with weak global growth prospects, which is expected to deepen the sentiment," Dinesh Rohira, Founder and CEO of 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

"Strong corporate earnings are likely to be the impetus to limit a downside risk of Nifty index, and thus, advised to remain with selective opportunities for long position. With strict stop-loss we maintain a weekly level of 11710 levels on upside and 11500 levels on the downside," he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 09:08 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #stocks

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star i ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in South Kashm ...

Indian-origin Man in US Jailed for Life for Sexually Exploiting Minor

2 Poll Officials to Keep Tabs on NaMo TV, BJP Told Not to Air Content ...

Fake News Alert: No, This Photo Does Not Show the 'Youngest Parents in ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan is Absolutely Unstoppable Once He’s In: Ganguly

PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, Whines About Having to ...

Top Senators Urge Trump to Put Off Decision on India's GSP Review Till ...

Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme

Australian Cricketer Found Guilty of Raping a Sleeping Woman

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 10: Early Communal riots b ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.