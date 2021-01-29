Elon Musk says shorting is legal ‘only for vestigial reasons’

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said shorting is legal "only for vestigial reasons". The comment comes a day after retail investors caused a rally in video game retailer GameStop's shares.

The traders caused a surge in GameStop's share price, causing a short squeeze and hurting hedge funds who had shorted the stock.



u can’t sell houses u don’t own

u can’t sell cars u don’t own

but

u *can* sell stock u don’t own!?

this is bs – shorting is a scam

legal only for vestigial reasons

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Musk also put out another tweet that took a dig at "shorty apologists".



Here come the shorty apologists

Give them no respect

Get Shorty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021



In response to a query by a Twitter user, Musk has advised investing in stocks "that make goods & produce services you love"



Buy & hold companies that make goods & produce services you love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021



On January 27, Musk tweeted the word "Gamestonk" and shared a link to the Reddit chat forum 'Wallstreetbets', of which participants had reportedly driven the spike in GameStop's share price.