MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Elon Musk says shorting is legal ‘only for vestigial reasons’

Elon Musk earlier tweeted the word "Gamestonk" and shared a link to the Reddit chat forum ‘Wallstreetbets’.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said shorting is legal "only for vestigial reasons". The comment comes a day after retail investors caused a rally in video game retailer GameStop's shares.

The traders caused a surge in GameStop's share price, causing a short squeeze and hurting hedge funds who had shorted the stock.

Musk also put out another tweet that took a dig at "shorty apologists".

Close

Related stories

In response to a query by a Twitter user, Musk has advised investing in stocks "that make goods & produce services you love"

On January 27, Musk tweeted the word "Gamestonk" and shared a link to the Reddit chat forum 'Wallstreetbets', of which participants had reportedly driven the spike in GameStop's share price.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk
first published: Jan 29, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.