Editor's Take | Market reaction to FM's latest announcements will boost economy

In an effort to boost economic growth from a five-year low, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on August 23 that included rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on FPIs, exemption of startups from angel tax, a package to address distress in the auto sector and an upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks.

The acknowledgement of the problems with the slowdown in economy by the government was reassuring news for the market.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Editor Santosh Nair to find if the market reaction to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus package boost the economy.

Watch the video for more.

3 months at 289