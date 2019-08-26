App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Market reaction to FM's latest announcements will boost economy

The acknowledgement of the problems with the slowdown in economy by the government was reassuring news for the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an effort to boost economic growth from a five-year low, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on August 23 that included rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on FPIs, exemption of startups from angel tax, a package to address distress in the auto sector and an upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma chats with Editor Santosh Nair to find if the market reaction to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus package boost the economy.

Watch the video for more.

 

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #buyers #Editor's Take #Finance Minister #markets #Moneycontrol #Nirmala Sitharaman #Sell #stocks #video

