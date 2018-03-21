App
Mar 21, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Don't see reason for the US Fed to surprise during interest rate decision: JPMorgan

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, James Glassman, Senior Economist at JPMorgan shared his views on the likely outcome of the Fed meet.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, James Glassman, Senior Economist at JPMorgan shared his views on the likely outcome of the Fed meet.

Glassman said that we don't see a reason for the US Fed to surprise during interest rate decision.

He further said that the US market has aligned itself with the US Fed's gradual rate hike view.

Talking about trade war, he said a possible trade war unlikely by US; trade war is more of a political story.

On India front, he said the long-term story for India is positive.

We expect trade deficit to widen as US economy picks up momentum, he added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

