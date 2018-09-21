DHFL stock cracks 60%; here's what MD Kapil Wadhawan has to say about it

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) share price plunged as much as 60 percent to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 246.25 amid high volumes on Friday.

The stock was quoting at Rs 378.05, down Rs 232.55, or 38.09 percent on the BSE at 13:37 hours IST.

Detailed below is what Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier today:

We are sitting on strong liquidity, we are extremely conservative on liquidity. "Not a single repayment chew us, we always take care of interest rates and always ready for couple of quarters ahead."

He said the fall in stock is panic-stricken. We have total liability of Rs 4,800 crore by end of March 2019, including some amount of commercial paper which is not a big amount. "On top of that, we have close to Rs 10,000 crore of liability available with the company and there is monthly collection of around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, so not a big worry."

Total commercial paper book as of now is Rs 7,500 crore of total Rs 1 lakh crore of assets on books, he detailed.

We as a family don't pledge shares and there is no intention of doing that loan against shares, he said.

Reports suggested that one fund house tried to sell one year commercial paper of the company last Friday, Wadhawan said this is just a secondary trade between parties. "This panic has no fundamental reasons, there must be cascading effect as we have good asset quality and NPAs are fine."

DHFL recently raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund its business growth.

Mortgage lender DHFL had reported 35 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 435 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of the current fiscal on the higher lending YoY. Total income increased to Rs 3,156.1 crore, from Rs 2,497.1 crore.

Its loan book outstanding in June quarter saw a growth of 13 percent to Rs 1,00,980.5 crore against Rs 76,224.8 crore in the year-ago period. Loan disbursements and sanctions for the June quarter stood at Rs 13,582.9 crore an increase of 65 percent YoY.

Meanwhile, not only DHFL but also other housing finance companies were under pressure. Can Fin Homes, Reliance Home Finance, Gruh Finance, Repco Home Finance and LIC Housing Finance declined 12-18 percent to hit fresh 52-week low. PNB Housing Finance was down 9 percent intraday.

Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 35 percent intraday to hit new one-year low of Rs 752.

Detailed below is what Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director, Indiabulls Housing Finance, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier today:

We have Rs 20,000 crore in cash and 25 percent with mutual funds, which do provide some short term liability to the company.

We have enough liquidity for at least next six months. We have been keeping 20 percent of company's loan book in cash.

We have asset base of Rs 45,000-46,000 crore, and repayment of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in next one year.

With 24 percent of capital adequacy (against 12 percent regulatory capital adequacy) which is very high among NBFCs, we are shocking to see such sharp sell-off in shares.

We have networth of Rs 16,500 crore, Rs 1.2 lakh crore in cash and net of cash under Rs 1 lakh crore.

Recently bond yield gone up 60 bps, we have factored in our numbers. Margin improved by 12 basis points from March quarter to June quarter.

DHFL as sell as Indiabulls Housing Finance management confidently said they have no exposure to IL&FS Group.

Dipan Mehta, Member BSE and NSE said companies which faced corporate governance issue earlier or analysts raised corporate governance issue are facing big hit now including Indiabulls Housing Finance and DHFL which are not liquid counters.

Other finance companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are also under pressure.

Detailed below is what Can Fin Homes, MD, SK Hota, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier today:

Borrowing is not an issue right now and the company has strong credit line from banks.

According to him, people who have huge borrowing from market, they could be facing some issue or under pressure. "I don't think there is an issue about borrowing which are available but at higher rates."