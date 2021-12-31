Dalal Street kicks off January series on a robust note despite Omicron fears; factors pushing markets higher

The Indian stock market started the January series on December 31 on a robust note setting aside Omicron fear. At 12:52pm, Sensex was at 58,362.42, up 568.1 points or 0.98 percent, while Nifty advanced 186.65 points or 1.08 percent to 17,390.60.

All sectoral indices on the BSE were in the green. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each.

"India seems to have officially entered third COVID wave led by fast spreading Omicron variant, which could cause localised disruption across pockets in near term. While Omicron threat and liquidity withdrawal concerns have led to downside pressure on markets in near term, the earnings momentum has been strong and has provided downside protection, thus keeping markets range bound over last few weeks," said Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

"In near term, we expect these two opposing factors (liquidity withdrawal on the downside and earnings roll-over on the upside) to remain in play, with markets continuing to consolidate for some more time. Earnings performance would be a key trigger watched by market in near term. Long term view on strength of recovery remains undeterred by near term volatility and corrections should be used to accumulate,” he added.

Here are the factors that have pushed the market higher:

Positive global cues

The Asian markets traded on a positive note with Hong Kong stocks leading with gains among major Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 1.24 percent to 23,397.67. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore closed early on Friday for the final trading day of the year. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan and South Korea were closed on Friday.

US jobless claims drop, showing no Omicron hit yet

New claims for US unemployment benefits fell in the week leading up to Christmas and benefits rolls slid to their lowest level of the coronavirus pandemic era the week earlier, the Labor Department said on Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25 from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Early this month, claims dropped to a level last seen in 1969.

Auto stocks gain ahead of December sales

The auto index added over a percent ahead of the December sales data. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers adding over a percent each while Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors were the other gainers.

All sectors participated in the run

All sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the metal index which gained over 2 percent followed by auto, FMCG, realty and financials. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices are up over 1 percent each.

Technical View

The markets opened with a bang. The crucial point is 17,350 and if we can close above this resistance level, the index will scale higher towards 17,600. With a strong base at 16,800, intraday dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions, said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities is of the view that with Nifty managing to sustain above 17,200 levels from past few sessions, it would ultimately lead the index to 17,500 levels in the near term. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty50 are 17,000 and 17,400 respectively. For Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 34,500 and 35,500 respectively.

