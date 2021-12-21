Market rebounds after 2-day freefall. Four factors behind the rally

Bulls charged with vengeance on Tuesday, driving the benchmarks in back the green. The BSE Sensex scaled more than 1,000 points intraday, after steep fall through the last few sessions.

The market had corrected more than 5 percent since the start of previous week as Omicron worries, hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve and FII selling spree dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged as much as 1,079 points intraday but saw a bit of profit booking in the last one-and-half-hour of trade. Finally, the index rallied 497 points or 0.89 percent to close at 56,319, and the Nifty50 climbed 156.60 points or 0.94 percent to 16,770.80 on December 21.



Positive Global Cues



Globally equity markets rebounded after a sell-off in the previous day. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Average was the biggest gainer among leading Asian peers, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1 percent. China’s Shanghai Composite and Australia’s ASX 200 gained more than 0.8 percent each, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4 percent. In the previous session, the market corrected sharply as Omicron cases kept spiralling in Europe, the US and several other places.



Markets Assess Omicron Scare



The US futures also traded higher, indicating positive opening in the evening. Dow Jones futures and S&P500 futures were trading 0.6 percent up each, while Nasdaq Futures rose 0.8 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

After a knee-jerk reaction, global markets continued to assess developments related to Omicron. Experts largely feel that the impact of Omicron has been discounted by the market and will continue to track the developments closely.



Short Covering and Value Buying



India so far reported 200 cases of infection by Omicron variant of the Corona virus with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 cases each. Globally, Omicron has been traced in more than 90 countries with several European countries reporting the maximum cases. In fact, many European nations have announced COVID restrictions and travel bans.

After more than a 5 percent fall since the start of the previous week, the market made a successful attempt of recovery as there has been a bit of short covering and value buying in several quality stocks because most experts advised buying strong stocks on every sharp dip, given the expected growth in the economy and earnings in the coming years. They feel these corrections are always healthy for long-term bull runs and it was long awaited.

“We expect markets to remain sideways for the next few weeks before they start settling down. While our domestic economy remains on a strong footing and is well poised for structural growth, there may be some short hiccups driven by global factors. However, we do not foresee a massive and structural correction anytime soon,” said Manish Jain of Ambit.

“They believe that equity investors would do well to adapt the Buy-Hold-Buy strategy. Invest in quality stocks (in terms of corporate governance and earnings) and hold on to them for the long term, do not panic on dips but keep accumulating. Over the course of the next three years, there is still a lot of money to be made in the Indian equity markets,” Jain advised.

All sectoral indices witnessed buying interest with the Nifty IT and Metal being the prominent gainers, rising 2 percent and 3 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Pharma and FMCG indices gained 0.4-0.8 percent.



Easing Volatility



Even the broader markets rebounded sharply with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbing 1.3 percent each.

Volatility also cooled down after significant increase in the previous session, supporting the market. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, fell 7.5 percent to 17.5.

“Volatility needs to cool down to regain stability in the market,” said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Technical View of the Market Dynamics

The Nifty50, so far, saw formation of a bullish candle on the daily charts, after formation of four bearish candles in four consecutive sessions. Experts largely feel 17,000 is crucial for further upside in the market and if the market gets back above 17,000 and sustains above the same then 17,200-17,300 could be possible.

“On the upside, the 17,000 mark, which is a psychological level, will act as a key resistance,” said Karan Pai of GEPL Capital. However, on the downside, “if the index manages to breach below 16,200 (200 Day SMA), we might see the prices move lower towards the 15,800 mark.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.