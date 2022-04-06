English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Daily Voice | War may not be spreading but commodity prices remain high, could be a risk to earnings, says Santosh Singh of Motilal Oswal AMC

    According to Singh, the markets have already discounted a steep rise in interest rates by the US Fed in the current year. What needs to be seen is the effect on inflation and growth

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    April 06, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST
    Santosh Kumar Singh

    Santosh Kumar Singh

    The Reserve Bank of India should keep growth in mind at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting, although the money market has already priced in an interest rate hike, Santosh Singh, fund manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    The three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the first in the new financial year, will conclude on April 8.

    With March quarterly earnings starting next week, Singh expects good results this time, with sectors like financials likely to surprise on the upside.

    How do you approach the markets that rebounded quite sharply and recovered more than 14 percent from March lows?

    The markets seem to be pricing in an end to all the uncertainty and the cooling of commodity prices to pre-Covid levels. In my view, given that the war may not be spreading, commodity prices still remain high, which could be a risk to earnings. Also, valuations at a lot of places are still high and hence I would tread with caution.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read - Upcoming RBI policy likely to be the most crucial after March 2020: Key indicators to watch

    Some experts say an earnings downgrade for FY23 is unlikely even after a spike in commodity prices. Are you in the same camp?

    I think commodity price rises would impact margins at various places in the first half of FY23 and hence next year may see an earnings downgrade.

    What are your broad expectations for Q4-FY22 earnings and what could be the hits and misses?

    I would expect this result season to be good with sectors like financials, which may surprise on the upside. IT may be the sector to watch out for, for any negative surprises on margins.

    Also read - Deepak Parekh exclusive interview | HDFC and HDFC Bank need to have a common culture

    Do you think the expected aggression in terms of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the current year is not a big risk now?

    This would remain an event to watch for, but markets have already discounted a steep rise by the Fed in the current year. What needs to be seen is the effect of this on inflation and growth as the concerns are that this may slow down the US growth rate, which may lead to a global slowdown in growth.

    Do you expect any change in the RBI’s policy stance amid elevated commodity prices, inflation worries and expected rate hikes by the Fed?

    Also read - Bureaucrats are right. Fiscally reckless freebies are a bad idea

    The current inflation is a supply-side shock and any reaction to this may not be warranted unless it proves to be sticky. I would expect the RBI to keep growth in mind while thinking about a rate hike. However, the money market has already priced in a rate hike.

    After the recent recovery and rally, has any sector turned expensive? Also, where do you want to bet your money now?

    The recent rally was driven by the commodity price-driven sectors – others have not participated to that extent. One sector which stands out clearly is financials, as despite its earnings outperformance, the sector has underperformed.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Daily Voice #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 07:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.