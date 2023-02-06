English
    Daily Voice | Nifty will reach 19,000 by middle of 2023: Amit Jain of Ashika Global Family Office Services

    The infrastructure, IT and banking sectors will propel the index past the 19,000 mark, says Jain.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 06, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Amit Jain of Ashika Global Family Office Services

    "Keeping the upcoming year in mind, our top picks remain the banking, IT, infrastructure, and FMCG industries," Amit Jain, Co-Founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, told Moneycontrol.

    In comparison with global markets, he feels the Nifty appears to be fairly valued at current levels. Hence, in the short term, this will be a stock picker’s market, says Jain, who has more than 18 years’ experience in the Indian banking & financial services industry.

    Assuming global factors are constant, Jain says he is cautiously optimistic that the Nifty will reach 19,000 by the middle of the current calendar year. And it's likely that the infrastructure, IT, and banking sectors will drive this rally, he said.

    What is your rating on the budget on a scale of 1-10, and why?