DAILY VOICE | IEX, Varun Beverages among 6 dark horses for FY22: Ajay Menon of MOFSL

Ajay Menon, CEO, Broking and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that cyclicals are driving earnings at the margin and with a capex boost in the Budget, they could continue to remain in favour in the near term.

Menon, a market veteran, likes stocks from the broader market such as IEX, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Crompton Consumer, L&T Technology, and JK Cement.

Here are the edited excerpts from his interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) If we look at the micro and macro data from February, the Indian market seems to be in a firm bull market, but weak global cues could be a spoiler in the short-term. What would you advise investors?

Related stories Ajay Menon Whole-time Director & CEO - Broking and Distribution|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

A) Strong macro and micro data for February have limited the fall of the Indian equity market vis-à-vis other global markets.

The Nifty50 was the best performing market globally in February 2021 and the robust performance continued in the first week of March as well – overall Nifty is up 10 percent since January end.

Thus strong economic data coupled with steady auto data, electricity data, and ongoing vaccination drive is keeping the positive momentum intact in the equity market.

GDP grew 0.4 percent YoY growth in Q3 FY21 – the first positive after two consecutive quarters of contraction, facilitated by festive season demand and coupled with the reopening of the economy.

Investments were the primary driver of GDP growth, contributing 0.7 percent to the overall GDP growth. Even the PMI Services data expanded for the fifth straight month while the manufacturing PMI data was stable.

The GST collections too crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the fifth month in a row in February. However, global 10-year bond yields have risen sharply in February 2021 on the back of rising inflation expectations.

Bond yields in India went up around 33bps in February. This has led to huge volatility in the market.

The long-term structure of the market continues to remain positive, though it may face some hurdles in the near term due to concerns over the bond yield, commodity prices, and the risk of an increase in inflation.

The government’s focus on fiscal expansion and capex spending augur well for the revival of the long-anticipated private investment cycle. However, Nifty valuations at 20x FY22 EPS are not inexpensive.

Rising bond yields may cap equity valuations in the near future as the RBI may have to do a fine balancing act to keep bond yields at lower levels while managing the government’s borrowing program.

Thus given the likelihood of huge volatility continuing in the market, long-term investors should adopt a buy on dips strategy while traders should trade cautiously with stock-specific action and book profits at regular intervals.

Q) A lot of beaten-down stocks are beginning to get buyers' attention. Any dark dorses which investors can look at and why?

A) Confluence of economic recovery, containment of COVID-19, earnings beat, and an expansionary Budget have kept the market in good spirits.

With the Budget behind, the focus will be back on corporate earnings, which are witnessing solid momentum, with a broad-based beat and upgrades.

Cyclicals are driving earnings at the margin and with a capex boost in the Budget, it could continue to remain in favor in the near term.

From the broader market, we like ideas such as IEX, Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Crompton Consumer, L&T Technology, and JK Cement.

Q) Small & midcaps have been the favourite of the bulls as the segment is turning out to be resilient even on dips as compared to benchmark indices. What is powering the rally in the broader market?

A) Midcaps and smallcaps have shown their resilience even on dips as compared to benchmarks and gained 11%/12% versus Nifty's 7%.

Over the last 12 months, midcaps/smallcaps are up 39%/42% versus a rise of 30% for the Nifty. However, over the last five years, they have underperformed.

Opening up of the economy and strong high-frequency macro data have uplifted sentiment. The vaccination drive has further provided a boost to the Indian market, with much broader participation from mid and small-caps.

The drivers of earnings growth are incrementally shifting towards cyclical sectors. Lower interest rates, the prevalence of abundant liquidity, and broad-basing of economic recovery augur well for mid and small caps.

While we are positive on the mid & small-cap space – we don’t believe that there would be a broad-based outperformance. One needs to be very selective within and look for high-quality management with strong business growth drivers.

Q) Amid the privatization buzz – what should investors do with the PSU space?

A) While the overall market was touching new highs, PSU stocks were sharply underperforming. However, they staged a sharp turnaround and posted strong gains on the back of renewed interest in the sector post the Union Budget – as the government reiterated its commitment toward privatization and singled out several assets for monetization. 22 PSU companies rallied over 25% in February 21, with PSU Banks leading from the front.

The FY22 Disinvestment target has been set at Rs 1.75 Lakh crore. Apart from two PSU banks and one general insurance company, divestments of BPCL, CONCOR, Pawan Hans, and Air India is planned to be completed in FY22.

The government will create a list of new companies for divestment. The much-awaited IPO of LIC is also slated in FY22. All these measures would boost activity in the capital market and help retail investors participate in the growth of these government-owned marque companies.

Despite sharp outperformance in the last month, the majority of the PSU stocks are still trading at a significant discount to private sector peers as also to their own historical valuations. PSU companies have enormous potential.

With the right policies and vision, these companies can play an important part in driving investments in the country and hence creating significant value for all the stakeholders.

However, investors need not be careful while treading the PSU space. Investors should first evaluate the exact measures that can create value in these PSU equities. Among the most preferred PSUs is SBI. SBI recently reported strong performance in its Q3 results, with healthy NII growth and a strong recovery in retail credit.

Its asset quality outlook remains encouraging, with controlled slippages, low restructuring levels and improved Provision coverage.

We believe the earnings normalization cycle for SBI has begun and that the stock has huge upside potential even from current levels.

Q) Where is smart money moving especially in the last few weeks – global setup has changed a bit, and on the domestic front strong micro and macro data does suggest economic and earnings recovery in the offing?

A) Equity markets are currently near their all-time high levels and are still showing resilience on the back of a broad-based economic recovery, a second consecutive quarter of strong earnings, continued FII inflows, India’s vaccine distribution, and favourable policies from the Government as well as the Central Bank.

In fact, the FII stake in Nifty50 has hit a five-year high - rose 170 bps to 27.6% QoQ. Meanwhile, DII holdings in Nifty50 saw a reduction of 30bps to 16%. Even for Nifty500, the FII stake rose by 140bps to 22.6% QoQ.

On a QoQ basis, FIIs have increased weights in Private Banks, NBFCs, Metals, PSU Banks, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, Real Estate, Cement, and Utilities. While, O&G, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer, Auto, Insurance, and Telecom have seen a reduction.