DAILY VOICE | COVID-19 has given rise to ‘business thermals’: Rahul Singh

A) Emerging market performance will be driven by how USD behaves. One of the big rallies in EM happened between 2000-2008 when the USD was weakening, and the trend reversed over the next 10 years.

While there are fundamental reasons for the USD to weaken from hereon, one of the scenarios which can go against the EMs is if COVID-19 normalisation takes longer.

In that case, EMs will have very little ammunition to prop up the economy and the US will have an upper hand given the reserve currency status.

A) COVID-19 has led to uneven and discontinuous changes in the business environment giving rise to what we term as “business thermals” – similar to the natural thermals which result in eagles circling the sky effortlessly.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Corporates who can demonstrate the ability to tweak their business models in order to “stay inside the thermal” can generate superior returns for shareholders.

We have identified four business thermals as – 1) Import substitution from China, 2) Changing Consumption habits, 3) Digital transformation, and 4) Redefining Workplace.

Any listed stock or IPOs in the above segments will have the potential to do well.

A) We prefer to focus on the bottom-up sector and stock selection rather than excessively focusing on the index as that can also be driven by a narrow set of stocks as happened till July.

Markets have been more broad-based in August and September as midcap/small cap valuations appear relatively more reasonable and investors become more confident of the unlock trajectory.

The Nifty50 is trading at a PER of 17.5 times FY22 which is not too cheap nor too expensive however there are still risks to the FY2 earnings if the recovery takes longer.

It will get a clear post-festival season as to how much of the recovery was because of pent-up demand and what was the lasting impact on consumption patterns.

We are also likely to have a better picture of the banking system stress in terms of NPLs and restructuring.

A) It is difficult to generalise the large-cap and midcap as asset categories – they are not homogenous. In large-caps, there are quality stocks and there is value – ditto for midcaps.

Instead of treating them as homogenous categories, investors will be better off identifying the businesses which are benefiting from the new dynamics and/ or managements that are nimble enough to take advantage of that by entering new adjacencies, cutting costs or a combination thereof.

We are seeing examples of that both in large-cap as well as mid/small-cap. Having said that, it is true that small and midcaps are trading at relatively reasonable levels and a lot of the post-COVID-19 tailwinds are in areas lie pharma API, digital transformation, electronic manufacturing, and e-commerce which are represented more in the midcap and small-cap category vs. large-cap.

A) Traditional value investing framework has been challenged due to the low cost of equity which is a result of ample liquidity and secondly and more importantly, the new-age business models especially in technology and the Internet have much lower capital employed as compared to the old economy businesses.

That results in inflated ROEs and the combination of higher ROEs and low cost of equity has resulted in much higher valuation benchmarks than we have seen in the past.

So, one has to recognise the changes that have happened in the type of businesses that dominate the markets today vs. 20-30 years ago.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.