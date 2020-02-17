App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk: Steps taken in Budget 2020, RBI policy could fuel rally in small & midcaps  

If we look at the midcap space, the PE ratio of Midcap 100 is 25x which is lowest points if we take the data for the past 2-3 years.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Steps taken by the government in the Budget 2020, as well as the recent RBI policy meeting, augers well for the mid and smallcaps, says Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, and Managing Director, Abans Group of Companies in D-Street Talk, a special Moneycontrol podcast.

Close

According to Bansal, small and midcaps look interesting especially from the valuation point of view. “If we look at the midcap space, the PE ratio of Midcap 100 is 25x which is lowest points if we take the data for the past 2-3 years,” said Bansal.

related news

“In the smallcap space as well, the PE is at 50x. The stimulus given by the RBI will help the retail sector because of the lower cash reserve ratio (CRR), and the long term purchase repo being fixed at 5.15% will help the retail sector,” added Bansal.

Bansal is of the view that both small & midcap space will go up in 2020, but in terms of pricing, midcaps sector is highly undervalued PE at 25x. Going forward, we could see a positive rally in the midcap space, he said.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Abhishek Bansal #Midcap #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Smallcap

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.