D-Street Buzz: PSU banks gain led by PNB; RIL hits new record high, Hexaware plunges 14%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Friday morning with the Nifty up 17 points and trading at 11,600. The Sensex on the other hand is up 78 points and is trading at 38,415.

At 9:40 hrs, Nifty PSU banks is the outperforming sector, up 1 percent led by Punjab National Bank which jumped over 2 percent followed by State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

From the FMCG space, GSK Consumer is down 2 percent while Jubilant Foodworks added 2 percent. United Spirits and Marico added half a percent each.

The metal index is up half a percent led by Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Grasim Industries and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Hexaware Tech which plunged 14 percent of news of Baring PE likely to have sold 8.4 percent equity stake via block deals. The other active stocks include names like Axis Bank, Bombay Burmah Trading, Reliance Industries and Punjab National Bank.

The top losers are Cipla, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Infosys.

The top BSE gainers are Bombay Burmah, Kajaria Ceramics, SREI Infra, Apollo Hospitals and Mahindra CIE.

The top losers include names like Hexaware Tech, Kwality and SpiceJet among others.

25 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bajaj Finance, Bata India, Exide Industries, Jubilant Food, Kaveri Seed, Marico, Mphasis, Reliance Industries and United Breweries.

On the other hand 35 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 862 stocks advancing, 712 declining and 479 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 944 stocks advanced 809 declined and 89 remained unchanged.

