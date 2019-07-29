App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Maruti, Hero Moto; ICICI Bank spikes

The top losers from the auto space are Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR which tanked over 5 percent each followed by Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to trade on a negative note following weak Asian cues with Sensex down 95 points at 37,787 while the Nifty50 shed 55 points at 11,229.

At 11:25 hrs, Nifty Auto along with the Metal and the Media sectors are down over 2 percent each.

From the metal space, the top losers are JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, MOIL and SAIL.

The stocks which dragged the media index included Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Eros International Media, UFO Moviez, Network18 and INOX Leisure.

Nifty IT is trading in the green led by Mindtree, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

India VIX jumped 5.85 percent and is trading at 12.84 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include ICICI Bank which jumped 3 percent, HCL Tech, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Vedanta.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

265 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Vodafone Idea, Ansal Housing, Reliance Power, Reliance Naval, SREI Infra, Tata Motors (DVR), Leel Electricals, Bajaj Auto, Aban Offshore, Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Karnataka Bank, HDIL, IDBI Bank, Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Ceat and Hindustan Copper among others.

495 stocks advanced and 1205 declined while 406 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 689 stocks advanced, 1344 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Moto #maruti #Nifty #Sensex #Tata Motors #Tata Steel

