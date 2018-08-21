App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms with Tech Mahindra up 3%; Adlabs Entertainment zooms 10%, realty drags

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 807 stocks advancing, 776 declining and 483 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1024 stocks advanced, 889 declined and 99 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty down 7 points, trading at 11,544. The Sensex on the other hand shed 41 points and is trading at 38,237.

Nifty IT is up close to a percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped 3 percent followed by HCL Tech, Mindtree, Wipro and KPIT Tech.

On the other hand, realty stocks are trading lower dragged by DLFHDIL and Unitech which shed 2 percent each followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Sobha.

From the BSE smallcap space, Adlabs Entertainment jumped 10 percent followed by RollatainersJay Bharat MarutiVarun Beverages and Premier Explosives.

related news

Tech Mahindra, UPL, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Tata Motors and Infosys.

The top losers are Titan CompanyVedantaTata Motors, BPCL and Grasim Industries.

The top BSE gainers are Varun Beverages, Kajaria CeramicsRadico Khaitan, Kwality and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers include names like Cox & Kings, DLF, Jet Airways, Tata Steel and HDIL.

Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Divis Labs, ITC, NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries and Varun Beverages are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

On the other hand 28 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 807 stocks advancing, 776 declining and 483 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1024 stocks advanced, 889 declined and 99 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.