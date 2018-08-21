D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms with Tech Mahindra up 3%; Adlabs Entertainment zooms 10%, realty drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty down 7 points, trading at 11,544. The Sensex on the other hand shed 41 points and is trading at 38,237.

Nifty IT is up close to a percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped 3 percent followed by HCL Tech, Mindtree, Wipro and KPIT Tech.

On the other hand, realty stocks are trading lower dragged by DLF, HDIL and Unitech which shed 2 percent each followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Sobha.

From the BSE smallcap space, Adlabs Entertainment jumped 10 percent followed by Rollatainers, Jay Bharat Maruti, Varun Beverages and Premier Explosives.

Tech Mahindra, UPL, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Tata Motors and Infosys.

The top losers are Titan Company, Vedanta, Tata Motors, BPCL and Grasim Industries.

The top BSE gainers are Varun Beverages, Kajaria Ceramics, Radico Khaitan, Kwality and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers include names like Cox & Kings, DLF, Jet Airways, Tata Steel and HDIL.

Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Divis Labs, ITC, NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries and Varun Beverages are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

On the other hand 28 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 807 stocks advancing, 776 declining and 483 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1024 stocks advanced, 889 declined and 99 remained unchanged.

