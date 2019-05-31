App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banking index in red dragged by YES Bank, Union Bank; VIX jumps

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 592 stocks advanced and 1119 declined while 383 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 880 stocks advanced, 1498 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices have turned red with Nifty shedding 9 points and is trading at 11,936 while the Sensex is down 53 points and is trading at 39,778 mark.

In Modi 2.0 cabinet, Nirmala Sitaraman has been given the responsibility of the Finance Ministry and has become the first female to assume the role after Indira Gandhi.

Bank Nifty is down over half a percent dragged by YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank.

From the PSU banking space, the top losers are Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India.

related news

The top losers from the metal space are JSPL, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

Nifty IT is up close to a percent led by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech.

India VIX jumped 3.78 percent at 16.20 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corporation, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries while the top losers are Grasim Industries, Vedanta, YES Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC, NCC and Just Dial.

47 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Refex Industries, Usha Martin, Info Edge, HPCL, PNC Infratech, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Deep Industries and Kajaria Ceramic among others.

88 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Manpasand Beverages, IIFL Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lloyds Metals and Blue Dart Express among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 592 stocks advanced and 1119 declined while 383 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 880 stocks advanced, 1498 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 31, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.