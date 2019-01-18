App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient plunges 8% as investors react to fall in Q3 profit to Rs 92.3 crore

Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock with a target set at Rs 720.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cyient were down around 8 percent as investors turned wary of the stock after December quarter results’ announcement.

The company’s profit has fallen 27 percent to Rs 92.3 crore, while revenue remain unchanged at Rs 1,187.7 crore quarter on quarter. The company, which was supposed to consider buyback, will do so at a later date.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock with a target set at Rs 720.

The brokerage believes that earnings were a miss on revenue, but it was offset by a strong margin.

The company lowered full-year revenue guidance for services business.

Going forward, it expects robust growth in Q4 along with margin expansion QoQ.

At 09:18 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 588.90, down Rs 38.65, or 6.16 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 600.00 and an intraday low of Rs 577.30.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:21 am

tags #Result Analysis #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.