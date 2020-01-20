'Correction in Nifty likely ahead of Budget; HDFC AMC, D-Mart among top breakout buys'

Corporate tax cut by the Modi government showcases the Centre's intention of aggressively attracting new investments and job creation, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) US market scaling new peaks along with hopes of new measures in the Union Budget is fueling optimism on the Street. What factors do you think can drive the rally which looks broad-based compared to what we saw in 2019?

A) Positive expectations from the upcoming Budget 2020 is a major driving force behind the ongoing rally. Investors are hoping for relaxation on the income tax front.

The government’s action plan over the country’s growth revival is something that investors are expecting from this Budget.

It has been evident over the past few months that the government is concerned about sluggishness in the economy. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken various steps to revive the economy.

Investors are also hoping for relief in LTCG, along with some relief over DDT (Dividend distribution tax).

Q) After the recent run-up what will you advise investors leading up to the Budget. Do you think we could be in the final leg of the upwards move (short term)? What are the major support and resistance levels which one should watch out for?

A) It would be wise to lighten the portfolio and off-load some holdings in overvalued stocks ahead of the Budget as a correction is expected in the Nifty indicated by RSI Divergence and new positions would not be advised until this event.

The level of 12,200 is a major support for the Nifty and 12,500 can be considered as a major resistance ahead of the Budget 2020.

It seems that we are in the final leg of upwards move as seen by shrinking momentum and a minor correction phase is very much expected.

Q) It has been a great week for Indian markets with Sensex climbing above Mount 42K and Nifty50 hitting fresh record highs closer to 12,400 levels? Do you think the momentum should hold in the coming week as well?