Closing Bell: Sensex sheds over 180 points, Nifty ends below 10,250; midcaps crack

Market at Close Weakness in the last hour of trade dragged equity benchmarks to low points. The Nifty ended the session below 10,250-mark, while the Sensex shed over 180 points. Against this, the market had a strong start, with the Sensex and Nifty having risen a percent each.

Financials gave up all of their gains and were a lag on the benchmarks. Along with them, energy, IT, and metals were the big losers. Sell-off in midcaps, too, added to the weakness, with the Nifty Midcap index falling over a percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 181.25 points or 0.53% at 34134.38, while the Nifty fell 58.20 points or 0.56% at 10245.30. The market breadth was negative as 832 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,758 shares, while 980 shares were unchanged.

ICICI Bank, NTPC, Indiabulls Housing and Eicher Motors are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and BPCL lost the most.