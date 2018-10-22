Closing Bell: Sensex sheds over 180 points, Nifty ends below 10,250; midcaps crack

Live now
Oct 22, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Weakness in the last hour of trade dragged equity benchmarks to low points. The Nifty ended the session below 10,250-mark, while the Sensex shed over 180 points. Against this, the market had a strong start, with the Sensex and Nifty having risen a percent each.
Financials gave up all of their gains and were a lag on the benchmarks. Along with them, energy, IT, and metals were the big losers. Sell-off in midcaps, too, added to the weakness, with the Nifty Midcap index falling over a percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed down 181.25 points or 0.53% at 34134.38, while the Nifty fell 58.20 points or 0.56% at 10245.30. The market breadth was negative as 832 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,758 shares, while 980 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank, NTPC, Indiabulls Housing and Eicher Motors are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and BPCL lost the most.
Rupee Update: The rupee is trading around 73.42 per US dollar in the afternoon session. Image: Bloomberg.com
Market Update The Sensex is down 200.60 points or 0.58% at 34115.03, while the Nifty is down 71.20 points or 0.69% at 10232.30. The market breadth is negative as 771 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,712 shares, while 1,085 shares were unchanged.
ALERT | State Bank of India’s Board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through securities in FY19.
JUST IN | Hindustan Zinc has reported a net profit of Rs 1,815 crore, while its revenues are reported at Rs 4,777 crore for the September quarter.
Jubilant Life Sciences Q2 numbers: The company's consolidated net profit was up 64 percent at Rs 210.4 crore against Rs 128.3 crore, revenue rose 38.2 percent at Rs 2,269.5 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore, YoY.
Result Reaction: Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints touched 52-week low of Rs 378.60, plunged more than 9 percent after company posted weak numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.
"We couldn't see major downfall due to improvement in trade deficit & rupee appreciation. However volatility may persist in the market," Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers said.
MARKET OUTLOOK: MORGAN STANLEY ON BANKS
The higher interest rate trajectory, based on the position of Indian economy, amid NBFC turmoil is likely to improve large banks' positioning even more, Morgan Stanley said in a note.
In the large banks space, the global investment bank prefers ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank which could give 30-40 percent return in the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley turns underweight on Yes Bank and RBL Bank, and 'equal weight' on AU Small Finance Bank.
Going ahead, expect the index to undergo some time-correction for a while, but the range would be slightly wider. It's advisable to keep booking existing shorts and ideally adopt a stock-centric approach.
Schaeffler India Result: The company's Q3 net profit declined 5 percent at Rs 90.7 crore against Rs 95.5 crore. Revenue was up 18.7 percent at Rs 1,191.5 crore versus Rs 1,004 crore, YoY.
ORDER WIN | A2Z Infra has bagged an order worth Rs 225.3 crore from ITI.
ALERT | There’s a sell-off seen in Infibeam Avenues. The stock has fallen 27 percent.
Market Update The Sensex is up 107.99 points or 0.31% at 34423.62, while the Nifty is higher by 22.40 points or 0.22% at 10325.90. The market breadth is negative as 900 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,412 shares, while 1,251 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN | According to CNBC-TV18, PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 1,775 crore through commercial papers in October.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading higher, with the Sensex rising over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,350.
Selling is visible among energy and IT names, along with broader markets. The Nifty Midcap is down one-third of a percent.
The Sensex is up 126.56 points or 0.37% at 34442.19, while the Nifty is higher by 32.80 points or 0.32% at 10336.30. The market breadth is negative as 940 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,331 shares, while 1,291 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank, NTPC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and BPCL have lost the most.
ALERT | CNBC-TV18 is reporting that US Food and Drug Administration has begun inspection of Unit-7 of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
GOLD PRICE UPDATE | Gold prices fell by Rs 52 to Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants went for profit-booking at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas.
In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in November shed Rs 52, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 485 lots.
(Source: PTI)
Buzzing: Unichem Laboratories share price rallied 6 percent after the US health regulator cleared Pithampur and Roha facilities. The US Food and Drug Administration inspected Pithampur unit during July 23-27 and Roha from July 30 to August 3, 2018.
Hatsun Agro Result: The company's Q2 net profit was at Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 38.2 crore. Revenue was up 11.3% at Rs 1,187 crore against Rs 1,067 crore, YoY.
Choppiness could continue in expiry week, deploy Nifty Long Put Butterfly in Nifty
Shubham Agarwal The past week threatens the very survival of the ongoing respite or the pullback that started in the week prior after hitting a low close to 10,100 on the Nifty.
Morgan Stanley on Mphasis: The foreign research house maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,185. It sees potential upside of 11 percent.
According to firm, the macro environment for spending remains robust, while FY19 margin band remains unchanged even with currency tailwinds.
Management indicated that sustaining direct core business growth in mid-teens is possible, it added.
Gayatri Projects bags orders: The company bagged three new orders worth Rs 403.96 crore from Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC).