Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 300 points lower, Nifty above 10,100 at end of October series; Airtel down 7%

Closing Bell: The market remained under pressure throughout the session but recovered a bit at the end of October F&O expiry day.

The Sensex was down 343.87 points at 33690.09, while Nifty was down 99.90 points at 10124.90. About 930 shares have advanced, 1559 shares declined, and 1121 shares are unchanged.

Barring IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in red.

Wipro, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Asian Paints are the top gainers on the Sensex, while Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma are the top losers on the Sensex.