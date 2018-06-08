App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla rises nearly 3% as company to market Eli Lilly's diabetes drug

Under this agreement, Lilly’s BASAGLAR that is manufactured by Lilly will be marketed and distributed in India by Cipla.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cipla rose nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as company partnered with Eli Lilly for the marketing and distribution of Lilly’s BASAGLAR in India.

Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla said, “Diabetes continues to be a focus area for Cipla and with the launch of strong brand like BASAGLAR, Cipla will be at the forefront of providing a holistic diabetes care with the most comprehensive portfolio across orals and injectables.”

At 13:08 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 552.50, up Rs 12.25, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 18.24 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30.51. The latest book value of the company is Rs 177.23 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

