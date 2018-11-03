Check out the week's top 10 movers and shakers

The benchmark indices ended on strong note this week with Nifty and Sensex rising 5 percent each, amid positive earnings from India Inc, falling crude prices, rupee appreciation versus the dollar and easing trade war concerns between the US and China.

The Sensex rose 5 percent this week, or 1,662 points, ending at 35,011.65. The Nifty surged 5.2 percent, or 523 points, to close at 10,553.

Volatility index (India VIX) was down 5.2 percent this week, while the largecap index rose 5.3 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices gained 7.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Here is a list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

Adani Power | Up 40 percent

The company's consolidated net profit rose by 22 percent to 386.89 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had clocked net profit of Rs 316.88 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its total income rose to Rs 7,657.23 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,414.65 crore in July-September of FY 2017-18. The average Plant Load Factor (PLF) achieved during the second quarter of FY 2018-19 was 65 percent higher as compared to 63 percent achieved in the second quarter of 2017-18.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | Up 32 percent

The company bagged orders worth Rs 1,145 crore. The notification of award includes two orders totalling Rs 644 crore for design, supply and construction of 500 kV and 230 kV transmission lines in CIS and Africa region, respectively.

Also, a composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL for Rs 502 crore in a consortium. This project is awarded as a joint venture (JV) with JMC and EESPL.

The company's September quarter net profit increased by 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 91.37 crore.

Siti Networks | Up 26 percent

In the quarter ended September 2018, the company’s net loss declined to Rs 49.84 crore from Rs 65.66 crore in September 2017.

Net sales for the quarter were up 9 percent at Rs 386.74 crore, against Rs 352.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2017.

PNB Housing Finance | Up 24 percent

PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 2,450 crore through commercial papers (CP). This is in addition to Rs 1,775 crore raised earlier in October, totalling to Rs 4,225 crore of CPs raised in October 2018. The CPs were placed with various mutual funds and banks.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals | Up 23 percent

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) posted almost a three-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 224.25 crore for the September quarter 2018-19, on strong sales. The state-run company had clocked a net profit of Rs 79.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net sales rose sharply to Rs 2,671.87 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,540.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Vakrangee | Down 21 percent

The company's September quarter (Q2FY19) standalone net profit was down at Rs 0.82 crore versus Rs 188.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly net sales were down at Rs 283.59 crore against Rs 1,505.17 crore for the quarter ended September 2017.

CESC | Down 19 percent

The share price adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies. The company had planned the demerger of its power and retail business in last financial year, which benefit all shareholders.

As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities in the scheme, viz. new retail and venture companies.

Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 14 to take on record annual report and accounts for the Financial Year 2017-18 and the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter/half year ended 30 September, 2018.

Union Bank of India | Up 21 percent

Union Bank of India posted second quarter profit at Rs 139.03 crore on sharp decline in provisions and improvement in asset quality. The bank had reported a loss of Rs 1,530.72 crore in same period last year.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 7.4 percent YoY to Rs 2,493 crore with loan growth of 0.74 percent at Rs 2.93 lakh crore. Deposits in Q2 increased 3.4 percent to Rs 3.99 lakh crore YoY.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropped at 15.74 percent against 16 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPA, too, declined at 8.42 percent against 8.70 percent in June quarter.

Bank of Maharashtra | Up 21 percent

The company has turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2018, reporting a net profit of Rs 27 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 23.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) was up 4 percent at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 963.1 crore.

Company's gross NPA was down at 18.64 percent versus 21.18 percent, while net NPA was down at 10.61 percent versus 12.20 percent, QoQ.

Escorts | Up 18 percent

The company posted a 32.4 percent increase YoY in net profit at Rs 102.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Revenue from operations rose 15.4 percent to Rs 1,398.4 crore as against Rs 1,211.7 crore.

The agri machinery segment (EAM) of the company in October 2018 sold 13,140 tractors registering a growth of 28.8 percent against 10,205 tractors sold in October 2017.

Its domestic tractor sales in October 2018 was at 12,867 tractors, up 28.7 percent against 10,001 tractors in October 2017. The company's exports jumped 33.8 percent at 273 tractors versus 204 tractors.