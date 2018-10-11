Check out the stocks that are witnessing huge surge in volumes: JSW Holdings, Gulf Oil top the charts

It is bloodbath on Dalal Street as the benchmark indices have tanked over 2.5 percent. Nifty50 plunged 260 points and is trading at 10,199 while the Sensex has crashed 817 points and is trading at 33,943 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 281 stocks advancing, 1349 declining and 417 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 416 stocks advanced, 1607 declined and 91 remained unchanged.

Check out stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

This includes Eurotex Industries and Exports which was trading with volumes of 131 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,071 shares, a decrease of -87.77 percent.

JSW Holdings was trading with volumes of 34 shares, compared to its five day average of 348 shares, a decrease of -90.24 percent. Winsome Yarns was trading with volumes of 38 shares, compared to its five day average of 137,290 shares, a decrease of -99.97 percent.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India was trading with volumes of 12 shares, compared to its five day average of 254 shares, a decrease of -95.28 percent. Navneet Education was trading with volumes of 6,139 shares, compared to its five day average of 14,169 shares, a decrease of -56.67 percent.

Blue Star was trading with volumes of 706 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,090 shares, a decrease of -82.74 percent. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management was trading with volumes of 358,045 shares, compared to its five day average of 18,430 shares, an increase of 1,842.69 percent.