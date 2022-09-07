Cement stocks plaster 2-4.5% gains despite loss for broader indices

Shares of UltraTech, Shree Cement, Ambuja, ACC, Ramco and JK Lakshmi Cement plastered strong gains in trade, rising 2-4.5 percent, while broader indices opened lower on September 6. Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement were the top two gainers in the Nifty during the first hour of trade. Ambuja Cement was among the top five active shares on the NSE with volumes of 13,985,396.

Experts remain of the view that the sector is poised for a re-rating after Adani group’s acquisition of Holcim’s stake in ACC, Ambuja. Morgan Stanley Asia on September 2 bought 9.4 lakh shares of ACC for over Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased 9,41,557 shares of the company.

On August 26, Adani launched Rs 31,000 crore open offer to buy 26 percent additional stake from public shareholder in ACC, Ambuja Cements.

“Cement companies will see a strong H2 as input cost pressures decline & realisations improve,” said Krishna Kumar Karwa of Emkay Global. The brokerage firm has Buy call on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,100, and a Buy call on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 23,550. Meanwhile, Axis Securities has Buy call on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 3,020.

The stocks continue to gain shuddering off the pressure from CCI scanner on cement cartelisation. As per reports, investigation conducted by Competition Commission of India has found as many as 20 companies engaged in anti-competitive agreements and price-fixing in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

Sources have told CNBC TV-18 that ACC Limited, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Cement, Shree Cement, NUVOCO Vistas Corp and Ambuja, along with manufacturers' association have sought more time from CCI to file their reply on alleged cartelisation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.