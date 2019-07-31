App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cafe Coffee Day operator shares plunges 20% after founder VG Siddhartha's death

There were pending sell orders of 2,494,013 shares, with no buyers available

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises shed another 20 percent to hit 52-week low in the early trade on July 31 after Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha body was found near the Netravathi river in Mangaluru.

There were pending sell orders of 2,494,013 shares, with no buyers available.

The share was locked at 20 percent lower circuit on July 30 after Siddhartha went missing on July 29.

Close

Siddhartha was last seen at 6 pm on July 29 when he got off his car. The driver had contacted the family when Siddhartha didn’t return for an over an hour.

Also Read: Missing Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha dead, body found

Siddhartha had written a letter to the board and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises, saying he had "failed as an entrepreneur,".

"I fought for a long time but today I gave up," Siddhartha said in the letter dated July 27.

At 0922 hours, Coffee Day Enterprises was quoting at Rs 123.25, down Rs 30.80 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.