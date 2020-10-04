Buy the dip! Donald Trump COVID positive status could fuel volatility on Monday

Indian market could witness a knee jerk reaction when trading resumes on Monday tracking a fall in US markets on Friday after US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 that put investors in a risk-off mood.

Indian market rallied by over 3 percent for the week ended October 1, and was shut on Friday on account of a public holiday. Hence, Friday’s price action will induce some volatility on Monday but experts feel that green shoots owning to GST collection, Unlock 5 guidelines, and robust auto sales numbers will lend support.

“Dow has closed lower due to news of a delay in the expected fresh Stimulus package. We expect on Monday Dow should perform better as markets should resume their up move after digesting the news. Our markets were closed on Friday so the effect of Friday should be visible at the open,” Sanjeev Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Alpha Quantum Capital Management Ltd told Moneycontrol.

The US President Donald Trump tweeted late Thursday that he had contracted the coronavirus and would be placed under quarantine, compounding the unknowns for an already volatile market, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.09 points, to 27,682.81, the S&P 500 lost 32.36 points, to 3,348.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 251.49 points to 11,075.02.

Experts are of the view that volatility could rise but investors can look to buy the dip amid positive micro news from the economic front, and on the global front, any announcement with regards to a stimulus will nullify the pessimism in the short term.

“Certainly some spike in volatility could spark up in the global markets due to this development over the weekend, but further clarification would be awaited from the White House itself about the course of action in case POTUS is absent due to self-isolation protocol,” Sacchitanand Uttekar, DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On the domestic front, the fatality rate in India has been the lowest so far, the impact of pandemic certainly doesn’t look denting our aspirations as GST Collections look better, Auto Industry as a whole has a major share in our GDP & the current Sales numbers have been far better than expected,” he said.

Uttekar further added that with the Unlock 5 mode been deployed just at the beginning of the festive season would add on to these numbers as life is expected to be back on track & running soon.