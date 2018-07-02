App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp, target Rs 1350: Shailendra Kumar

Operating cashflow to EBITDA is set to increase going forward. Our DCF based near term target is Rs 1,350, says Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shailendra Kumar

While manpower outsourcing/ Business Services (manpower outsourcing + facility management+ maintenance services) is a mature business in the developed world, such business is still in nascent stage in India.

During 1990-2000, Serco leading player in this space in UK in its early growth phase reported revenue CAGR of 23 percent and market cap went up at CAGR of 44 percent. Quess Corp has created a great platform in the large business services space.

Management is confident of 50 percent+ YoY growth for the foreseeable future: 20 percent organic and 30 percent from acquisitions. Operating cashflow to EBITDA is set to increase going forward. Our DCF based near term target is Rs 1,350.
Disclaimer: The author is Chief Investment Officer, Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:19 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.