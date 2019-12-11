Buy or Sell | Here's why NOCIL is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities recommends a buy on NOCIL while looking at a target price of Rs 112.
NOCIL Ltd. is looking to explore opportunities in the US and Russian markets. The management also remains hopeful on recovery in EBITDA margins going forward.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 01:29 pm