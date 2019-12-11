App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why NOCIL is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities recommends a buy on NOCIL while looking at a target price of Rs 112.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NOCIL Ltd. is looking to explore opportunities in the US and Russian markets. The management also remains hopeful on recovery in EBITDA margins going forward.
In this episode of Buy or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities recommends a buy on NOCIL while looking at a target price of Rs 112.

Watch the video to know more.



First Published on Dec 11, 2019 01:29 pm

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

