Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here’s why Mold-Tek Packaging is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade expects positive sentiments to continue driving the markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market benchmarks marked record highs owing to positive global cues last week. The Nifty 50 ended above 11,900 and Sensex touched a fresh all-time high of 40,483.21 on November 4.


In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities expects positive sentiments to continue driving the markets. He has chosen Mold-Tek Packaging as the pick of the week for the investors as the company reported a stellar set of results for the quarter ending in September.


To find out more, watch the video.


First Published on Nov 5, 2019 02:57 pm

