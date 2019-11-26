Buy or Sell | Here’s why Federal Bank is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities explains why he is positive on the Federal Bank.
Bulls regained control of the Indian market on 25 November after two consecutive days of defeat. While markets are expected to remain volatile, Federal Bank is the pick of the week.
Retail segment has led to Federal Bank's loan growth. It witnessed 25 percent YoY growth in Q2 FY20 in the segment.
In this episode of Buy or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities explains why he is positive on the Federal Bank.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:18 pm