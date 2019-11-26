App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here’s why Federal Bank is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities explains why he is positive on the Federal Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bulls regained control of the Indian market on 25 November after two consecutive days of defeat. While markets are expected to remain volatile, Federal Bank is the pick of the week.

Retail segment has led to Federal Bank's loan growth. It witnessed 25 percent YoY growth in Q2 FY20 in the segment.

Close

In this episode of Buy or Sell, Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities explains why he is positive on the Federal Bank.

Watch the video for more.



First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy or Sell #Federal Bank #video

