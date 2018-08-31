App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Biocon, target Rs 823: Siddharth Sedani

We expect company to grow at a CAGR of around 29 percent over next two years which should also improve better profit margins going ahead, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Biocon has reported a growth of 21.2 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 1,123 crore in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 927 crore in Q1-FY18.

Profit after tax for the company grew by 47 percent and stood at Rs 119 crore in Q1-FY19 against Rs 81 crore in Q1-FY18.

Siddharth Sedani
Siddharth Sedani
Vice President - Equity Advisory|Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The top 10 brands in its India portfolio reported a strong double digit growth.

The key developments during the quarter were approval of Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim) Biosimilar co-developed by Biocon and Mylan for launch in US markets.

The company’s sterile Drug Product manufacturing facility in Bengaluru received EIR from US FDA and EUGMP certification

Syngene extended its collaboration with Baxter upto 2024 and strengthens its growing client base amongst others.

Going ahead, we continue to expect company to get benefits of first wave of Biosimilar commercialisation in the next two years which should drive higher revenues along with higher growth in formulation business on back of new launches and deeper penetration.

We expect company to grow at a CAGR of around 29 percent over next two years which should also improve better profit margins going ahead.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.