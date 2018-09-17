App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of India, target Rs 109: Shabbir Kayyumi

Buy Bank of India at Rs 93.20 with stop loss of Rs 85 for the target of Rs 109 levels, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Earlier Bank of India gave falling channel breakout but recently it has retraced towards its falling channel resistance line which is now acting as a fresh support from where bounce back can be seen in the coming days.

Formation of morning star on the daily chart is also implying strength. RSI also tilt on the upside after being bottom out near the level of 30 marks. As long as it sustains above falling channel resistance line, the bias will remain positive and it can resume its trend on the upside.

Buy Bank of India at Rs 93.20 with stop loss of Rs 85 for the target of Rs 109 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head – Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:34 am

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

