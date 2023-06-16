Business in the Week Ahead (June 19-23, 2023)

There is official confirmation that the El Nino has set in and that’s not good news on the price front

If you think a rate pause is here to stay, courtesy the latest policy actions by Fed and RBI, brace for uncertainties ahead. There is official confirmation that the El Nino has set in and that’s not good news on the price front. Also, the US central bank is taking note of the traction in US economic growth. Does that mean that a rate cut is out of the window? Not really, some policymakers see a rate reduction cycle kicking...