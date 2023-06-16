English
    Business in the Week Ahead (June 19-23, 2023)

    Central banks have made their intentions quite clear: they will go to any length to get a handle on inflation. Next week, it’s the BoE’s turn to spell out its policy move. Other than that, a few other policy minutes and macro numbers will keep the ball rolling for investors. Look out for an IPO too

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (June 19-23, 2023)

    There is official confirmation that the El Nino has set in and that’s not good news on the price front

    If you think a rate pause is here to stay, courtesy the latest policy actions by Fed and RBI, brace for uncertainties ahead. There is official confirmation that the El Nino has set in and that’s not good news on the price front. Also, the US central bank is taking note of the traction in US economic growth. Does that mean that a rate cut is out of the window? Not really, some policymakers see a rate reduction cycle kicking...

