Bulk deals | Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley pick 2% stake in Zee Entertainment

Segantii India Mauritius, and Morgan Stanley cumulatively picked 2.09 percent stake in media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises via open market transactions on April 7.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund has sold all its 7,43,18,476 equity shares (or 7.74 percent of total paid up equity) in Zee Entertainment, as per the bulk deals data. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 281.46 per share on the BSE.

Invesco, which had already intimated about its stake sale, had a total of 17.88 percent stake along with OFI Global China Fund LLC as of December 2021.

However, Segantii India Mauritius acquired 99 lakh shares and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1,01,95,126 shares in Zee at an average price of Rs 281.1 per share. Zee shares corrected 2 percent.

Among other deals, Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd offloaded 34,30,700 equity shares in private sector lender RBL Bank. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 139.07 per share on the NSE. The stock ended 2.65 percent lower.

Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings seems to have exited Aster DM Healthcare by selling almost all shares. Indium has offloaded 33,79,797 equity shares in the healthcare company on the NSE at an average price of Rs 192.59 per share, and 32,86,751 shares on the BSE at an average price of Rs 192.35 per share.

Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings had owned 66,90,371 equity shares or 1.34 percent stake in Aster DM as of December 2021. The stock corrected 3 percent.

Three investors seem to have preferred profit booking in Uma Exports, the trader of agricultural produce & commodities, as the stock skyrocketed nearly 24 percent on debut to close at day's high of Rs 84.

Tradedeal Financial Services has sold 2,84,121 equity shares in Uma Exports at an average price of Rs 79.8 per share, Asho Investment and Advisory offloaded 2,10,249 shares at an average price of Rs 83 per share, and Briya Enterprise sold 2,17,505 shares at an average price of Rs 84 per share.





