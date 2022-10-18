English
    Bulk Deals | Nomura India picks 0.65% in Zee Entertainment, Sojitz offloads 2.8% in Samvardhana Motherson

    Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund has bought 62.46 lakh equity shares or 0.65 percent of the paid-up equity of Zee at an average price of Rs 263.7 per share

    Moneycontrol News
    October 18, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
     
     
    Nomura India has picked up 0.65 percent equity stake in the media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises via open market transactions on October 18.

    Zee shares gained nearly 3 percent to close at Rs 270.75 per share on the NSE after a block deal, wherein OFI Global China Fund LLC was the seller.

    Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund has bought 62.46 lakh equity shares or 0.65 percent of the paid-up equity of Zee at an average price of Rs 263.7 per share, as per the bulk deals data available with the exchanges.

    However, OFI Global China Fund LLC has offloaded 4.82 crore shares in Zee at same price, which were worth Rs 1,272 crore. Before this stake sale, it was the biggest shareholder in the company with 10.14 percent stake as of June 2022.

    Apart from that, Japan-based Sojitz Corporation has sold 12.8 crore equity shares or 2.8 percent stake in auto ancillary company Samvardhana Motherson International on Tuesday. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 64.53 per share.

    The stock corrected sharply by nearly 8 percent to settle at Rs 63.9 per share on the NSE.

    Sojitz has mobilised Rs 826 crore by selling Samvardhana shares through a block deal.

    On October 17, Moneycontrol quoting CNBC-TV18 had reported that Sojitz Corp would sell 1.9 percent stake in Samvardhana Motherson through a block deal.

    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Samvardhana Motherson International #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:21 pm
