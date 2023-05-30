Bulk Deals | Kalpataru Power Transmission promoters offload shares worth Rs 467.83 crore

Kalptaru Constructions sold 10 lakh shares in Kalpataru Power at an average price of Rs 485.13 per share.

Three promoters offloaded shares worth Rs 467.83 crore worth in power transmission and infrastructure EPC company Kalpataru Power Transmission via open market transactions on May 30.

Kalptaru Constructions sold 10 lakh shares in Kalpataru Power at an average price of Rs 485.13 per share, Parag Mofatraj Munot offloaded 73.24 lakh shares at a price of Rs 485.75 per share, and Kalpataru Viniyog LLP sold 13.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 485.06 per share, as per bulk deals available with the exchanges. Promoters held 47.24 percent stake or 7.67 crore shares in the company as of March 2023.

However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund bought additional 14.95 lakh shares in Kalpataru at an average price of Rs 485 per share. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund held 7.96 percent stake or 1.29 crore shares in the company as of March 2023.

Kalpataru Power Transmission share price gained 3 percent to close at Rs 522.70 on the BSE.

Among other deals, foreign investor General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold Rs 371.3 crore worth shares in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd has offloaded 23.2 lakh shares or 2.89 percent stake in KIMS at an average price of Rs 1,600 per share, which amounted to Rs 371.3 crore. As of March 2023, General Atlantic had held an 8.61 percent stake or 68.89 lakh shares in KIMS.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share price settled at Rs 1,605.05 on the NSE, down 0.05 percent.