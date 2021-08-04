Bulk Deals | Hulst B V offloads 5.52% stake in Coforge, Cobra India sells 1% shares in Lyka Labs

live bse live

Promoter Hulst B V has offloaded 5.52 percent equity stake in IT solutions organisation Coforge on August 4.

Hulst B V sold 33.5 lakh equity shares in Coforge (representing 5.52 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 4,738.67 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 4.

Hulst held 55.73 percent equity stake in the company as of June 2021.

However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund was the buyer for some shares in this deal, acquiring 3.5 lakh equity shares in Coforge at Rs 4,710 per share.

Among other deals, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 31,74,056 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance (or 0.68 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 280.44 per share on the NSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage held 1,40,42,887 equity shares or 3.04 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Investor Cobra India (Mauritius) sold 3,11,595 equity shares in Lyka Labs at Rs 86.47 per share on the NSE. Cobra India had 3.5 percent stake or 10,04,659 equity shares in Lyka Labs as of June 2021.