Bulk deals | Goldman Sachs raises stake in Rategain Travel Technologies on listing day

Travel and hospitality solutions provider Rategain Travel Technologies was down 20 percent on debut, to close at Rs 340.05 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
 
 
Goldman Sachs Funds has increased shareholding in Rategain Travel Technologies to 2 percent from 1.32 percent earlier, via an open market transaction on December 17, the listing day.

Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 7,19,727 equity shares in the company (0.67 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 361.71 per share. The global fund house had bought a 1.32 percent stake via Rategain's public issue last week.

However, Rajasthan Global Securities sold 9,35,105 equity shares in Rategain at Rs 362.18 per share. Edelweiss Mutual Fund also offloaded 6,82,110 equity shares at Rs 360.7 per share, while Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte sold 8,78,838 equity shares at Rs 356.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte had held a 1.14 percent stake or 12.12 lakh shares in Rategain as per the shareholding pattern available in the exchange filing.

Travel and hospitality solutions provider Rategain Travel Technologies was down 20 percent on debut, to close at Rs 340.05 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Rategain Travel Technologies #Sintex Industries
first published: Dec 17, 2021 11:01 pm

