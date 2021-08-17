MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Elara India buys 9.61 lakh shares in Karda Constructions, Leapfrog Financial exits Poonawalla Fincorp

Sunayana Investment Company bought 38,05,678 equity shares in chemicals company Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.26 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
 
 
Elara India Opportunities Fund acquired 9,61,340 equity shares in construction company Karda Constructions (or 1.56 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 21.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 17.

Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India Holdings exited Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly known as Magma Fincorp), selling entire 1,32,18,519 equity shares in the company (or 1.73 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 180.27 per share on the NSE.

Among other deals, Tushar Bharat Oswal and Mahesh Bharat Oswal acquired 3 lakh equity shares each in Astron Paper Board Mill at Rs 65 per share, and Harshal Bharat Oswal bought 3 lakh shares in the company at Rs 64.99 per share on the NSE.

