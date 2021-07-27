Bulk Deals | Barclays Securities picks 0.64% stake in Vishal Fabrics; Plutus Wealth raises stake in Punjab Alkalies

live bse live

Barclays Securities India picked 0.64 percent equity stake in Vishal Fabrics, the manufacturer of textile fabrics, on July 27.

Barclays acquired 4,21,948 equity shares in Vishal Fabrics at Rs 106.91 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Among other bulk deals, Plutus Wealth Management LLP has increased stake in Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, as it bought 2,50,239 equity shares in the company (or over half a percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 114.44 per share on the BSE.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP held 35 lakh equity shares or 7.96 percent in Punjab Alkalies as of June 2021.

Marwadi Wealth Management LLP acquired 2,46,155 equity shares in Indbank Merchant Banking at Rs 31.78 per share on the NSE, whereas BNP Enterprises sold 3,11,105 equity shares in Lasa Supergenerics at Rs 72.58 per share on the NSE.

BC India Investments sold 25 lakh equity shares in Himadri Speciality Chemical at Rs 52.5 per share, while Plutus Capital Management LLP acquired 18,959 equity shares in GTV Engineering at Rs 25.9 per share on the BSE.