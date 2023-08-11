Bulk Deals: Ascent Capital's PE fund sells 6.3% shares in Radiant Cash Management, Societe Generale picks half percent stake in RITES

Ascent Capital's PE fund sells 6.3% shares in Radiant Cash Management

Ascent Capital's private equity fund Ascent India Fund III has offloaded more than 6 percent stake in Radiant Cash Management Services via open market transactions on August 11.

As per the bulk deals data available on exchanges, Ascent India Fund has sold 67.65 lakh equity shares, which is equivalent to 6.33 percent of total paid-up equity in the cash management services company.

These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 105.55 per share. In the alternate investment funds category, Unit Trust of India Investment Advisory Services Limited A/C Ascent India Fund III held 18.08 percent stake in the company as of June 2023.

Radiant Cash Management Services shares corrected nearly 4 percent to Rs 104.15 on the NSE.

RITES was also in focus. Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 12.2 lakh shares or over half a percent stake in the state-owned engineering services company at an average price of Rs 475.4 per share. However, the stock fell 0.2 percent to Rs 474.35 amid market correction.

On the listing day, Societe Generale has also bought 2 lakh shares or 1.04 percent stake in Oriana Power, the solar energy supplier, at an average price of Rs 308.31 per share. However, Vora Financial Services purchased 1.2 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 302 per share.

Oriana Power has seen huge buying interest on its debut, rising 169 percent to Rs 317.

Huge volumes were also seen in Simplex Infrastructures, which jumped 5.1 percent to Rs 50.20. The trading volumes remained strong for third consecutive session.

HDFC Mutual Fund has sold 5 lakh shares in Simplex Infrastructures, the construction company, at an average price of Rs 52.47 per share, and another 4.81 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 52.35 per share, which is equivalent to 1.7 percent of total paid-up equity.

HDFC Trustee Company Limited-HDFC Flexi Cap Fund & HDFC Infrastructure Fund held 8.84 percent stake in the company as of June 2023.

However, ICM Finance purchased 3 lakh shares in Simplex at an average price of Rs 52.49 per share, and Maryada Barter bought 4 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 52.35 per share.

The buying interest was also big in Vinsys IT Services India on Friday, the listing day on the NSE SME. Zinnia Global Fund, and Sunflower Broking has picked additional 1.3 percent stake in the IT skill development and training services provider.

Sunflower Broking has purchased 1.5 lakh shares in Vinsys at an average price of Rs 214.15 per share, and Zinnia Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund bought 1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 217.6 per share, in addition to 1.95 lakh shares and 4.05 lakh shares already held by them in the company respectively.

Vora Financial Services also bought 1.2 lakh shares in Vinsys at an average price of Rs 207.25 per share.