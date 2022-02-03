Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

The government chose to defer the fiscal consolidation and targeted 6.4 percent budget deficit. Putting priority on growth over fiscal consolidation is the need of the hour. We may see some murmur from rating agencies but markets will not wait for their pronouncements.

The government will find it challenging to reign in the deficit in the next year's Budget as well, a penultimate year before the general elections.

Market players were looking for a reprieve on taxation to foreign investors settling sovereign bond purchases on Euroclear to speed up the inclusion of the sovereign debt in global indexes. That inclusion of government securities in global bond indices would have increased the share of FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) in the specified securities and thus in total government debt.

The inclusion would have led to significant flows and the market was factoring it. Till the time of writing this, it seems that no such provision is part of this budget. I am expecting Rupee to head back towards 76 a dollar.

India is among the last of the large emerging markets that has not been included in the global bond indices. This will have to wait a little longer now. It is obvious that this higher borrowing will lead to higher yields and weaker currency. Indian bond yields started hardening, and I think this weakness will accentuate till the RBI steps in to restore order.

Budget that pricked the crypto currency bubble

This Budget will be known as a seminal event in history of debate on crypto's use case as a currency. The Finance Minister (FM) has not minced words while criticising crypto currencies.

The RBI will issue a digital currency and everything else will be deemed as a virtual asset. The government will tax profits on those assets at a 30 percent rate. This announcement of tax at 30 percent on digital assets, coupled with the government launching its own digital currency, is an indication the government intends to discourage it.

Aside from placing earnings from cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in highest tax band, losses from their sale could not be offset against other income, delivering another disincentive to trading and investment in digital assets. There will be TDS on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital assets at the rate of 1 percent of such consideration above a monetary threshold.

This will be a severe blow to crypto trader’s and I feel this Budget will be remembered as a budget that finally put to the rest the debate that government will ever consider any non RBI issued crypto as a currency.

'Crowding-in' the Capex

The government has put significantly upped the allocation to the capex. The Rs 7.5 lakh crore figure is a significant step-up, though if you look at the fine print, you will realise that considering the Budget number with off-Budget capex number together it is not that exciting after all. Never the less, this capital expenditure will boost the economy growth and will create some jobs. Private sector capital expenditure is the need of the hour and there are plenty of challenges needs to be resolved before it picks up.

Back to tracking the corporate performance

The quarterly results season is in full swing and large corporate India that is listed on bourses are likely to show significant growth for this quarter and for the year ahead as well. In an environment where rates are headed higher, currency lower and global liquidity on the wane, expect the valuation multiples to take a beating.

Lower multiples may not help the stock prices to be as bubbly as it has been for the last few quarters. Stock prices are slave to earnings, and as earnings grow it will pull stock prices higher along with it albeit at a much lower clip. This year look for stock who can deliver superior earnings growth rather than just play for the expansion of the valuation multiples.

