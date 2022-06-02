BSE registers 324 investor complaints in May 2022

BSE, one of India's leading stock exchange, registered 324 investor complaints during the month of May 2022, as per a statement issued by the exchange on June 2.

The complaints were received against 162 companies, most of which are active in the market.

Out of the 324 complaints, 304 were filed against active companies and 20 against firms which have been suspended, BSE noted.

"In the same period, 330 complaints were resolved against 188 listed companies. These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods," the exchange further stated.

Among the complaints that were registered in May, the maximum, 111, pertained to "Type II" grievances, which are related to non-receipt of equity shares, it said.

Eighty complaints were categorised as "Type VI", which pertains to various forms of grievances including non-adherence to corporate governance norms. BSE also registered 79 "Type IV" complaints, which are linked to non-receipt of corporate benefits or entitlements.

Among the 330 complaints resolved last month, 295 were those filed against active companies and 35 were registered against suspended firms, the statement added.

As of May 31, 2021, the maximum number of complaints, 23, were pending against Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, followed by 16 against J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, 14 against Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd, 12 each against Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, and 11 each against Negotium International Trade Ltd, Saptak Chem & Business Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd and Gujarat Meditech Ltd, the BSE said.

"These aforesaid companies are presently suspended at the exchange for surveillance reasons/ certain non-compliances with the listing regulations/procedural reasons or as per operation of law," it added.