    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    BSE-registered investor accounts reach a landmark of 10 crore

    The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies on March 16 stood at Rs 2,54,45,122.12 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    BSE building at Dalal Street in Mumbai

    BSE's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Chauhan on March 16 took to Twitter to announce that the number of registered investor accounts with the stock exchange had reached 10 crore.

    "@bseindia reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India !" said Ashish Chauhan in a tweet.

    @bseindia reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India ! ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ⁦@narendramodi_in⁩ ⁦@nsitharaman⁩ ⁦@FinMinIndia⁩ ⁦@SEBI_India⁩ ⁦@BSEStARMF⁩ ⁦@BSEInstitute⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/zLtHIjJAlU

    The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,54,45,122.12 crore as of March 16.

    Also Read: BSE surges nearly 53% in last two weeks, hits fresh all-time high

    “BSE has reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts today, on March 16, 2022. BSE has always focused on acting as a catalyst for nation building and capital formation for the country during its 147 years history,"said Chauhan.

    Adding, "The large number of investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets show their confidence in Indian government, its regulatory agencies and future growth of Indian economy which will help India achieve its goal of creating a US $5 Trillion and beyond."
    Tags: #accounts #Bombay Stock Exchange #BSE #Investors
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 06:45 pm
