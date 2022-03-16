BSE-registered investor accounts reach a landmark of 10 crore

BSE building at Dalal Street in Mumbai

BSE's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Chauhan on March 16 took to Twitter to announce that the number of registered investor accounts with the stock exchange had reached 10 crore.

"@bseindia reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India !" said Ashish Chauhan in a tweet.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,54,45,122.12 crore as of March 16.

“BSE has reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts today, on March 16, 2022. BSE has always focused on acting as a catalyst for nation building and capital formation for the country during its 147 years history,"said Chauhan.

Adding, "The large number of investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets show their confidence in Indian government, its regulatory agencies and future growth of Indian economy which will help India achieve its goal of creating a US $5 Trillion and beyond."